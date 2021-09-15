Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A51
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 216K)
- Shows 42% longer battery life (122 vs 86 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (636 against 504 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.3%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +124%
792
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +121%
2884
1304
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +132%
502021
216853
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4250 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:04 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
13:50 hr
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11 Lite 5G NE +27%
18:05 hr
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
11 Lite 5G NE +37%
29:55 hr
21:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3888
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|December 2019
|Release date
|October 2021
|December 2019
|Launch price
|~ 288 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.596 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.45 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.
