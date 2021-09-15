Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 216K)
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (122 vs 86 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (636 against 504 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE
504 nits
Galaxy A51 +26%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%
Galaxy A51 +2%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +124%
792
Galaxy A51
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +121%
2884
Galaxy A51
1304
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +132%
502021
Galaxy A51
216853
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
13:50 hr
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11 Lite 5G NE +27%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
11 Lite 5G NE +37%
29:55 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 December 2019
Release date October 2021 December 2019
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

