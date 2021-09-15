Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy A70s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A70s

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70с
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Samsung Galaxy A70s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 182K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (122 vs 103 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (614 against 504 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy A70s

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE
504 nits
Galaxy A70s +22%
614 nits

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Lite 5G NE
85.3%
Galaxy A70s +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy A70s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 612
GPU clock 490 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +64%
792
Galaxy A70s
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Lite 5G NE +203%
2884
Galaxy A70s
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +175%
502021
Galaxy A70s
182851
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11 Lite 5G NE +2%
13:50 hr
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11 Lite 5G NE +4%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
11 Lite 5G NE
29:55 hr
Galaxy A70s +27%
37:50 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (94th and 77th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2019
Release date October 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) - 0.949 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F3 or 11 Lite 5G NE
2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G or Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G or 11 Lite 5G NE
4. Xiaomi 11T or 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A70s
6. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Galaxy A70s
7. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Galaxy A70s
8. Samsung Galaxy A50s or Galaxy A70s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish