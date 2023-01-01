Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 23 grams less

Weighs 23 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE 795 nits Galaxy A73 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE 85.3% Galaxy A73 5G +2% 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 14.8 GB 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr - Watching video 15:23 hr - Gaming 04:46 hr - Standby 94 hr - General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE 89.3 dB Galaxy A73 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 March 2022 Release date October 2021 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. It has a better display, battery life, and camera.