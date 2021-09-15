Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.