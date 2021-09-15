Home > Smartphone comparison > 11 Lite 5G NE vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G NE
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (122 vs 92 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (808 against 628 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 418K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Lite 5G NE
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 229 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11 Lite 5G NE +29%
808 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 490 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Lite 5G NE +21%
505978
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
418977
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (149th and 189th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11 Lite 5G NE
13:50 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +6%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11 Lite 5G NE +19%
18:05 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
11 Lite 5G NE +9%
29:55 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2020
Release date October 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

