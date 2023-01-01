Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE VS Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Weighs 32 grams less

Weighs 32 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 516K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 516K) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 740 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 373 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 11 Lite 5G NE 795 nits Galaxy S20 FE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 158 g (5.57 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11 Lite 5G NE +1% 85.3% Galaxy S20 FE 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 14.8 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4250 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:04 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:40 hr - Watching video 15:23 hr - Gaming 04:46 hr - Standby 94 hr - General battery life 11 Lite 5G NE 30:03 hr Galaxy S20 FE n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3888 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Galaxy S20 FE 119 Video quality 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Galaxy S20 FE 101 Generic camera score 11 Lite 5G NE n/a Galaxy S20 FE 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11 Lite 5G NE 89.3 dB Galaxy S20 FE n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2020 Release date October 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.341 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.447 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.