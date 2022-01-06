Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11i vs Nord CE 2 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11i vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Ксиаоми 11i
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 2 5G
Xiaomi 11i
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11i (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 6, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1190 against 593 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 705 and 644 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11i
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 354 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11i +101%
1190 nits
Nord CE 2 5G
593 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11i +1%
86.1%
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11i and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11i
644
Nord CE 2 5G +9%
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11i
2028
Nord CE 2 5G +6%
2143
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11i
437643
Nord CE 2 5G +8%
470585
CPU 125497 -
GPU 124754 -
Memory 83077 -
UX 106534 -
Total score 437643 470585
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11i +2%
2067
Nord CE 2 5G
2019
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 2067 2019
PCMark 3.0 score 10754 7949
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11i
n/a
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11i. It has a better display, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11i vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. Xiaomi 11i vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
3. Xiaomi 11i vs Xiaomi 11T
4. Xiaomi 11i vs Vivo V23 Pro
5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus 9R
7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Vivo V23 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish