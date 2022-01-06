Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11i (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 6, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.