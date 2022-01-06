Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11i vs V23 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11i vs Vivo V23 Pro

Ксиаоми 11i
VS
Виво V23 Pro
Xiaomi 11i
Vivo V23 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11i (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 6, 2022, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1208 against 806 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 443K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 854 and 652 points
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11i
vs
V23 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11i +50%
1208 nits
V23 Pro
806 nits

Design and build

Height 163.65 mm (6.44 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.34 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11i
86.1%
V23 Pro +4%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11i and Vivo V23 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11i
652
V23 Pro +31%
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11i
2062
V23 Pro +47%
3033
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11i
443317
V23 Pro +43%
633496
CPU 125497 150620
GPU 124754 240664
Memory 83077 114570
UX 106534 125501
Total score 443317 633496
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11i
2067
V23 Pro +116%
4473
PCMark 3.0 score 10754 6575
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5160 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 67 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 11i
n/a
V23 Pro
16:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 11i
n/a
V23 Pro
17:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 11i
n/a
V23 Pro
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 Pro.

User opinions

