Xiaomi 11i vs Vivo V23 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11i (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 6, 2022, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11i
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4300 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1208 against 806 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 443K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 854 and 652 points
- Weighs 36 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|395 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.1%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.65 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|76.19 mm (3 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.34 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
652
V23 Pro +31%
854
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2062
V23 Pro +47%
3033
|CPU
|125497
|150620
|GPU
|124754
|240664
|Memory
|83077
|114570
|UX
|106534
|125501
|Total score
|443317
|633496
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10754
|6575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:43 hr
Talk (3G)
25:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 Pro.
