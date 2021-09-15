Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Comes with 2773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.27 inches larger screen size
- Shows 33% longer battery life (92 vs 69 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (820 against 616 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 395 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 12.7 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
iPhone 12 mini +41%
1595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3765
iPhone 12 mini +10%
4141
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +4%
631715
606981
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro +3%
12:46 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro +18%
14:27 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro +83%
22:31 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 591 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
