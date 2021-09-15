Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.