Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh

Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 36 grams less

Weighs 36 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Shows 56% longer battery life (45:56 vs 29:32 hours)

Shows 56% longer battery life (45:56 vs 29:32 hours) Delivers 111% higher peak brightness (1777 against 841 nits)

Delivers 111% higher peak brightness (1777 against 841 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 794K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (951K versus 794K) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 99.9% PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 11T Pro 841 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +111% 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro 85.1% iPhone 14 Pro Max +4% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 120 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 13:59 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 05:40 hr 07:12 hr Standby 87 hr 156 hr General battery life 11T Pro 29:32 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +56% 45:56 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 125 iPhone 14 Pro Max +14% 143 Video quality 11T Pro 110 iPhone 14 Pro Max +26% 139 Generic camera score 11T Pro 117 iPhone 14 Pro Max +25% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB iPhone 14 Pro Max +1% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2022 Release date September 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.