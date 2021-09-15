Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 19.7% more screen real estate
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (92 vs 59 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (820 against 665 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1321 and 1133 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +23%
820 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro +30%
85.1%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro
1133
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
1321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +11%
3765
iPhone SE (2020)
3404
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +5%
631715
iPhone SE (2020)
603886
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +7%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro +67%
14:27 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro +122%
22:31 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 591 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

