Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 631K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +4%
820 nits
ROG Phone 5
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro +4%
85.1%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +2%
1133
ROG Phone 5
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +2%
3765
ROG Phone 5
3706
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro
631715
ROG Phone 5 +25%
791424
AnTuTu Phone Scores (79th and 13th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
ROG Phone 5 +39%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
ROG Phone 5 +57%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
ROG Phone 5 +41%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
n/a
ROG Phone 5
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 591 USD ~ 911 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

