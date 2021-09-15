Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 35 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 631K)
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|568 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +2%
1133
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +2%
3765
3706
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
631715
ROG Phone 5 +25%
791424
AnTuTu Phone Scores (79th and 13th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|ROG UI
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:46 hr
ROG Phone 5 +39%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
ROG Phone 5 +57%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
ROG Phone 5 +41%
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|35 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 591 USD
|~ 911 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus ROG Phone 5. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.
