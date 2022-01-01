Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Google Pixel 7

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1133 and 1041 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (31:29 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (970 against 833 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro
833 nits
Pixel 7 +16%
970 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +9%
1133
Pixel 7
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +16%
3791
Pixel 7
3260
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro
780820
Pixel 7 +2%
797870
CPU 205241 216931
GPU 306865 296692
Memory 123253 134893
UX 146272 152600
Total score 780820 797870
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (89th and 81st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 15:59 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 87 hr 89 hr
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Pixel 7 +7%
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
Pixel 7
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
Pixel 7
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
Pixel 7
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2022
Release date September 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi 11T Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G or Xiaomi 11T Pro
3. Huawei Honor 70 or Xiaomi 11T Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 Lite or Xiaomi 11T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12T Pro or Xiaomi 11T Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 7
7. Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 7
8. Google Pixel 6a or Google Pixel 7
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Google Pixel 7
10. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Google Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish