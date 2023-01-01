Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 30W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
11T Pro
77
Pixel 7a
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
11T Pro
73
Pixel 7a
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
11T Pro
73
Pixel 7a
71*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro
831 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro +4%
85.1%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro
1136
Pixel 7a
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro
3790
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +2%
785519
Pixel 7a
768394
CPU 207524 -
GPU 309026 -
Memory 125779 -
UX 146115 -
Total score 785519 768394
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (137th and 148th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 13:59 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
Pixel 7a
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
Pixel 7a
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
Pixel 7a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 May 2023
Release date September 2021 May 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, gaming, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

