Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (820 against 589 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (631K versus 504K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +51%
1133
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +23%
3765
3066
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +25%
631715
504266
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (79th and 131st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 591 USD
|~ 550 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1