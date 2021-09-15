Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Honor 30 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (820 against 580 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (99 vs 92 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

11T Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +41%
820 nits
Honor 30 Pro Plus
580 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Honor 30 Pro Plus +6%
89.8%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +47%
1133
Honor 30 Pro Plus
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +19%
3765
Honor 30 Pro Plus
3169
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +9%
631715
Honor 30 Pro Plus
579159
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (79th and 92nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +9%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +19%
17:01 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +5%
23:37 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 591 USD ~ 687 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.

