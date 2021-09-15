Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 SE

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 SE
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Huawei Honor 50 SE

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (634K versus 473K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1132 and 685 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
11T Pro
832 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Honor 50 SE +5%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +65%
1132
Honor 50 SE
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +85%
3814
Honor 50 SE
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +34%
634827
Honor 50 SE
473044
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (85th and 168th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 June 2021
Release date September 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
