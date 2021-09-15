Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.