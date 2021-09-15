Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Huawei Honor 50 SE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (634K versus 473K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1132 and 685 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|89.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +65%
1132
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +85%
3814
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +34%
634827
473044
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (85th and 168th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Magic UI 4.2
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Yes (75% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
125
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1