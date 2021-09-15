Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.