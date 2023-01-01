Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Huawei Nova 10 SE VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Huawei Nova 10 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 231K)

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 231K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Weighs 20 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price Huawei Nova 10 SE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 11T Pro 841 nits Nova 10 SE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro 85.1% Nova 10 SE +3% 87.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 610 GPU clock 840 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 11T Pro +217% 1146 Nova 10 SE 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11T Pro +161% 3841 Nova 10 SE 1470 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 11T Pro +243% 794667 Nova 10 SE 231544 CPU 207524 53594 GPU 309026 51459 Memory 125779 65112 UX 146115 60740 Total score 794667 231544 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes Full charging time 0:20 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr - Watching video 13:59 hr - Gaming 05:40 hr - Standby 87 hr - General battery life 11T Pro 29:32 hr Nova 10 SE n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 125 Nova 10 SE n/a Video quality 11T Pro 110 Nova 10 SE n/a Generic camera score 11T Pro 117 Nova 10 SE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB Nova 10 SE n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 October 2022 Release date September 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.