Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3800 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (634K versus 438K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (832 against 549 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
11T Pro
90
Nova 8
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
11T Pro
89
Nova 8
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
11T Pro
77
Nova 8
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
11T Pro
75
Nova 8
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
11T Pro
87
Nova 8
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
11T Pro
83
Nova 8
71

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Nova 8

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +52%
832 nits
Nova 8
549 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Nova 8 +5%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Huawei Nova 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 840 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +67%
1132
Nova 8
676
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +48%
3814
Nova 8
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +45%
634827
Nova 8
438230
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (85th and 185th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Nova 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Nova 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
Nova 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
139
Nova 8
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
Nova 8
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
125
Nova 8
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 December 2020
Release date September 2021 January 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

