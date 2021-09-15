Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.