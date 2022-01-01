Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Edge+ (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (92 vs 80 hours)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (843 against 688 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Edge+ (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +23%
843 nits
Edge+ (2022)
688 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Edge+ (2022) +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Motorola Edge+ (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro
1150
Edge+ (2022) +5%
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +4%
3831
Edge+ (2022)
3692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro
777049
Edge+ (2022)
n/a
CPU 200301 -
GPU 307181 -
Memory 123104 -
UX 146003 -
Total score 777049 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro +4%
12:46 hr
Edge+ (2022)
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Edge+ (2022) +13%
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro +14%
22:31 hr
Edge+ (2022)
19:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Edge+ (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge+ (2022). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 or 11T Pro
2. Mi 10T Pro or 11T Pro
3. Redmi Note 10 Pro or 11T Pro
4. 9 Pro or 11T Pro
5. iPhone 13 or 11T Pro
6. Nord 2 5G or Edge+ (2022)
7. iPhone 12 or Edge+ (2022)
8. Galaxy S22 or Edge+ (2022)
9. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Edge+ (2022)
10. Realme GT2 Pro or Edge+ (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish