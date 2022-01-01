Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 539K)
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (833 against 625 nits)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1133 and 821 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 49 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 96%
PWM 490 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro +33%
833 nits
Edge 30
625 nits
Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Edge 30 +1%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +38%
1133
Edge 30
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +34%
3791
Edge 30
2838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +45%
780820
Edge 30
539519
CPU 205241 132596
GPU 306865 175192
Memory 123253 100478
UX 146272 133352
Total score 780820 539519
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 32 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 120 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 13:59 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
Edge 30
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
Edge 30
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
Edge 30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro +4%
88.4 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2022
Release date September 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It has a better performance and software.

