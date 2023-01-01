Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 397K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 68W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (999 against 831 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 95.5%
PWM 490 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro
831 nits
Edge 30 Neo +20%
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Edge 30 Neo +3%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +66%
1136
Edge 30 Neo
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +91%
3790
Edge 30 Neo
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +97%
785519
Edge 30 Neo
397809
CPU 207524 118163
GPU 309026 101975
Memory 125779 69029
UX 146115 112276
Total score 785519 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
1205
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 36.3 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1205
PCMark 3.0
11T Pro
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
10149
Web score - 9121
Video editing - 4474
Photo editing - 20396
Data manipulation - 8461
Writing score - 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 32 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 87 hr 92 hr
General battery life
11T Pro +3%
29:32 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2022
Release date September 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

