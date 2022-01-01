Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Xiaomi 11T Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (836 against 776 nits)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1135 and 971 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (107 vs 92 hours)
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 773K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
11T Pro
89
10 Pro
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
11T Pro
89
10 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
11T Pro
77
10 Pro
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
11T Pro
74
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
11T Pro
87
10 Pro
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
11T Pro
82
10 Pro
86

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +8%
836 nits
10 Pro
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
10 Pro +6%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +17%
1135
10 Pro
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +11%
3783
10 Pro
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro
773943
10 Pro +29%
998794
CPU 200301 229138
GPU 307181 438172
Memory 123104 172155
UX 146003 168167
Total score 773943 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
10 Pro
9563
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9563
PCMark 3.0 score - 10936
AnTuTu Android Results (46th and 6th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
10 Pro +7%
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
10 Pro +14%
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
10 Pro +49%
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
10 Pro
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
10 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
10 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better display, battery life, and design.

