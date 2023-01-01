Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 528K)

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 528K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1146 and 845 points

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1146 and 845 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 39% longer battery life (40:55 vs 29:32 hours)

Shows 39% longer battery life (40:55 vs 29:32 hours) The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 11T Pro +3% 841 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus 813 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro 85.1% Realme 10 Pro Plus +6% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 13:59 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:40 hr 07:43 hr Standby 87 hr 127 hr General battery life 11T Pro 29:32 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +39% 40:55 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 125 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality 11T Pro 110 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score 11T Pro 117 Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB Realme 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 November 2022 Release date September 2021 November 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus.