Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Realme 8i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Oppo Realme 8i

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Оппо Реалми 8i
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Oppo Realme 8i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (773K versus 289K)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (836 against 535 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (131 vs 92 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Realme 8i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +56%
836 nits
Realme 8i
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro +1%
85.1%
Realme 8i
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +112%
1135
Realme 8i
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +101%
3783
Realme 8i
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +167%
773943
Realme 8i
289855
CPU 200301 95254
GPU 307181 55107
Memory 123104 61908
UX 146003 80504
Total score 773943 289855
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
Realme 8i
1085
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1085
PCMark 3.0 score - 8479
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 2:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Realme 8i +40%
17:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro +5%
14:27 hr
Realme 8i
13:59 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
Realme 8i +89%
42:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
Realme 8i
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
Realme 8i
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
Realme 8i
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Realme 8i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
3. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Mi 11
4. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Poco F3
5. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Mi 11 Ultra
6. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 8i or Xiaomi Redmi 10
9. Oppo Realme 8i or Realme 8
10. Oppo Realme 8i or Realme 7i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish