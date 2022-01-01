Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (789K versus 509K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (844 against 618 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1147 and 821 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 27% longer battery life (117 vs 92 hours)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 22 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 11T Pro +37% 844 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro +1% 85.1% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 11T Pro +40% 1147 Realme 9 Pro Plus 821 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11T Pro +63% 3827 Realme 9 Pro Plus 2353 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 11T Pro +55% 789005 Realme 9 Pro Plus 509790 CPU 205241 - GPU 306865 - Memory 123253 - UX 146272 - Total score 789005 509790 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (33rd and 166th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 32 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 125 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality 11T Pro 110 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score 11T Pro 117 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.