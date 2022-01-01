Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Explorer Master, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.