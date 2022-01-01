Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.