Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.