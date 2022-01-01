Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Reno 8 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Оппо Рено 8 Про Плас
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1144 and 930 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Reno 8 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro
841 nits
Reno 8 Pro Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Reno 8 Pro Plus +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +23%
1144
Reno 8 Pro Plus
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +1%
3832
Reno 8 Pro Plus
3797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 205241 -
GPU 306865 -
Memory 123253 -
UX 146272 -
Total score 783840 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5662
PCMark 3.0 score - 11295
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 13:59 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Reno 8 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Reno 8 Pro Plus
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date September 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus.

