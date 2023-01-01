Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 6.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (836 against 586 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (34:21 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.9%
PWM 490 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro +43%
836 nits
Galaxy A13
586 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro +2%
85.1%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 840 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +647%
1135
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +544%
3783
Galaxy A13
587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +531%
787380
Galaxy A13
124810
CPU 202276 35523
GPU 295489 24759
Memory 135319 30778
UX 157651 33751
Total score 787380 124810
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 39.8 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 507
PCMark 3.0
11T Pro
n/a
Galaxy A13
4905
Web score - 4823
Video editing - 4773
Photo editing - 7486
Data manipulation - 3236
Writing score - 4994
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 32 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 87 hr 122 hr
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Galaxy A13 +16%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 20 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11T Pro +6%
88.4 dB
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date September 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

