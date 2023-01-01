Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A13 VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Samsung Galaxy A13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

6.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 124K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (836 against 586 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Shows 16% longer battery life (34:21 vs 29:32 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 99.9% PWM 490 Hz Not detected Response time 3.4 ms 33 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1257:1 Peak brightness test (auto) 11T Pro +43% 836 nits Galaxy A13 586 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro +2% 85.1% Galaxy A13 83.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3, 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 32 GB 16.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 11:49 hr Watching video 13:59 hr 13:14 hr Gaming 05:40 hr 06:54 hr Standby 87 hr 122 hr General battery life 11T Pro 29:32 hr Galaxy A13 +16% 34:21 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 125 Galaxy A13 n/a Video quality 11T Pro 110 Galaxy A13 n/a Generic camera score 11T Pro 117 Galaxy A13 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No - LTE Cat * 20 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 11T Pro +6% 88.4 dB Galaxy A13 83.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced September 2021 March 2022 Release date September 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.