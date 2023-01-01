Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

73 out of 100
Xiaomi 11T Pro
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (785K versus 475K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1136 and 774 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (40:04 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1001 against 831 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM 490 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro
831 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +20%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Galaxy A34 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +47%
1136
Galaxy A34 5G
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +64%
3790
Galaxy A34 5G
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +65%
785519
Galaxy A34 5G
475035
CPU 207524 129705
GPU 309026 137609
Memory 125779 83375
UX 146115 125604
Total score 785519 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 37.5 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2303
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9532
Video editing - 7448
Photo editing - 18557
Data manipulation - 11030
Writing score - 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 32 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 87 hr 133 hr
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +36%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro +26%
125
Galaxy A34 5G
99
Video quality
11T Pro +41%
110
Galaxy A34 5G
78
Generic camera score
11T Pro +27%
117
Galaxy A34 5G
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +2%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2023
Release date September 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

