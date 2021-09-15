Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (631K versus 499K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.1%
PWM - 236 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +5%
820 nits
Galaxy Note 10
781 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Galaxy Note 10 +7%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 840 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +62%
1133
Galaxy Note 10
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +48%
3765
Galaxy Note 10
2542
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +27%
631715
Galaxy Note 10
499287
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (79th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro +8%
12:46 hr
Galaxy Note 10
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +26%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +12%
25:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
n/a
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 August 2019
Release date September 2021 August 2019
Launch price ~ 591 USD ~ 962 USD
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs 11T Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 11T Pro
4. Xiaomi 11T vs 11T Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Note 10
6. Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10
7. Apple iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish