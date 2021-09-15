Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (631K versus 499K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 12W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 36 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|91.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.1%
|PWM
|-
|236 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +62%
1133
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +48%
3765
2542
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +27%
631715
499287
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (79th and 136th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro +8%
12:46 hr
11:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +26%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +12%
25:06 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|August 2019
|Release date
|September 2021
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 591 USD
|~ 962 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.52 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.
