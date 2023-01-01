Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 44% longer battery life (29:32 vs 20:33 hours)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 505K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% higher pixel density (551 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.1%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro +3%
836 nits
Galaxy S10
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 157 g (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Galaxy S10 +4%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +64%
1135
Galaxy S10
694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +86%
3783
Galaxy S10
2035
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +56%
787380
Galaxy S10
505837
CPU 202276 123447
GPU 295489 191749
Memory 135319 85737
UX 157651 108901
Total score 787380 505837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
3221
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 40.6 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3221
PCMark 3.0
11T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10
8706
Web score - 6442
Video editing - 5805
Photo editing - 19044
Data manipulation - 7105
Writing score - 9803
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.0
OS size 32 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 03:11 hr
Standby 87 hr 70 hr
General battery life
11T Pro +44%
29:32 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro +1%
125
Galaxy S10
124
Video quality
11T Pro +10%
110
Galaxy S10
100
Generic camera score
11T Pro +1%
117
Galaxy S10
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2019
Release date September 2021 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9

