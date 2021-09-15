Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Galaxy S20 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 514K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 907 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
  • 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 524 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 214 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +6%
829 nits
Galaxy S20 Plus
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Galaxy S20 Plus +6%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +24%
1126
Galaxy S20 Plus
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +35%
3817
Galaxy S20 Plus
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +23%
632933
Galaxy S20 Plus
514188
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (83rd and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.0
OS size - 23.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (100% in 84 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +4%
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +20%
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro +6%
22:31 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
39
Galaxy S20 Plus +226%
127
Video quality
11T Pro +10%
110
Galaxy S20 Plus
100
Generic camera score
11T Pro +6%
125
Galaxy S20 Plus
118

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2020
Release date September 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 675 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

