Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 514K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 907 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- 33% higher pixel density (524 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|524 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|214 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gray, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +24%
1126
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +35%
3817
2836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +23%
632933
514188
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (83rd and 136th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|23.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Yes (100% in 84 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:46 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +4%
13:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Galaxy S20 Plus +20%
17:09 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 1.1x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
39
Galaxy S20 Plus +226%
127
Video quality
11T Pro +10%
110
100
Generic camera score
125
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 675 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1