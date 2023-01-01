Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Sony Xperia 10 IV VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Sony Xperia 10 IV Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 384K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 384K) Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (836 against 681 nits)

Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (836 against 681 nits) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 68% longer battery life (49:38 vs 29:32 hours)

Shows 68% longer battery life (49:38 vs 29:32 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price Sony Xperia 10 IV Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 395 ppi 457 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 700 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.5% 95.9% PWM 490 Hz 253 Hz Response time 3.4 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 11T Pro +23% 836 nits Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 161 g (5.68 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro +4% 85.1% Xperia 10 IV 82%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 11T Pro +72% 1135 Xperia 10 IV 659 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11T Pro +99% 3783 Xperia 10 IV 1899 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 11T Pro +105% 787380 Xperia 10 IV 384675 CPU 202276 120786 GPU 295489 100840 Memory 135319 61107 UX 157651 105255 Total score 787380 384675 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 - OS size 32 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 2:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 16:06 hr Watching video 13:59 hr 24:58 hr Gaming 05:40 hr 07:06 hr Standby 87 hr 160 hr General battery life 11T Pro 29:32 hr Xperia 10 IV +68% 49:38 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro +140% 125 Xperia 10 IV 52 Video quality 11T Pro +51% 110 Xperia 10 IV 73 Generic camera score 11T Pro +86% 117 Xperia 10 IV 63

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness 11T Pro +3% 88.4 dB Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced September 2021 May 2022 Release date September 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.