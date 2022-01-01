Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo V23 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Виво V23 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Vivo V23 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 478K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (845 against 633 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
11T Pro
89
V23 5G
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
11T Pro
89
V23 5G
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
11T Pro
77
V23 5G
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
11T Pro
74
V23 5G
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
11T Pro
87
V23 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
11T Pro
82
V23 5G
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
11T Pro +33%
845 nits
V23 5G
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
V23 5G +3%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +54%
1142
V23 5G
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +79%
3849
V23 5G
2148
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro +63%
778297
V23 5G
478233
CPU 200301 116402
GPU 307181 136048
Memory 123104 95945
UX 146003 126331
Total score 778297 478233
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
V23 5G
2300
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2300
PCMark 3.0 score - 8110
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 120 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11T Pro
12:46 hr
V23 5G +29%
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11T Pro
14:27 hr
V23 5G +26%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
11T Pro
22:31 hr
V23 5G +18%
26:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
V23 5G
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
V23 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
V23 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
V23 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T Pro is definitely a better buy.

