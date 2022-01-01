Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo V25 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.