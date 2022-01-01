Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs V25 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo V25 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
VS
Виво V25 Про
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Vivo V25 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo V25 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1144 and 862 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
V25 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro +4%
841 nits
V25 Pro
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
V25 Pro +5%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V25 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro +33%
1144
V25 Pro
862
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro +51%
3832
V25 Pro
2539
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro
783840
V25 Pro
n/a
CPU 205241 -
GPU 306865 -
Memory 123253 -
UX 146272 -
Total score 783840 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
V25 Pro
4392
Stability - 86%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Graphics score - 4392
PCMark 3.0 score - 8843
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4830 mAh
Charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 13:59 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
V25 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
V25 Pro
n/a
Video quality
11T Pro
110
V25 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
V25 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
V25 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 August 2022
Release date September 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. 11T Pro and Galaxy A53 5G
2. 11T Pro and 12 Pro
3. 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
4. 11T Pro and Xiaomi 12
5. 11T Pro and Xiaomi 12T
6. V25 Pro and iPhone 13
7. V25 Pro and V23 5G
8. V25 Pro and Vivo X80
9. V25 Pro and Reno 8 Pro
10. V25 Pro and Vivo V25

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish