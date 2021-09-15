Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo X70 VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Vivo X70 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo X70, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1133 and 998 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (992 against 833 nits)

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 23 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 11T Pro 833 nits Vivo X70 +19% 992 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro 85.1% Vivo X70 +2% 86.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo X70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 11T Pro +14% 1133 Vivo X70 998 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11T Pro +14% 3818 Vivo X70 3359 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 11T Pro 636056 Vivo X70 +6% 676021 CPU 145590 - GPU 283020 - Memory 96949 - UX 112826 - Total score 636056 676021 3DMark Wild Life Performance 11T Pro n/a Vivo X70 4092 Stability - 92% Graphics test - 24 FPS Graphics score - 4092 AnTuTu Results (96th and 68th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 12 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh Charge power 120 W 44 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:56 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11T Pro 12:46 hr Vivo X70 n/a Watching videos (Player) 11T Pro 14:27 hr Vivo X70 n/a Talk (3G) 11T Pro 22:31 hr Vivo X70 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 7864 x 5200 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 116° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 139 Vivo X70 n/a Video quality 11T Pro 110 Vivo X70 n/a Generic camera score 11T Pro 125 Vivo X70 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB Vivo X70 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It has a better performance, software, camera, design, and sound.