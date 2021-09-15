Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo X70 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi 11T Pro Vivo X70 Pro Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

31% higher pixel density (517 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (796K versus 636K)

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 833 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price Vivo X70 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 517 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 97.5% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 11T Pro 833 nits X70 Pro Plus +22% 1014 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 11T Pro 85.1% X70 Pro Plus +6% 90.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo X70 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 11T Pro +3% 1133 X70 Pro Plus 1099 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11T Pro +11% 3818 X70 Pro Plus 3441 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 11T Pro 636056 X70 Pro Plus +25% 796708 CPU 145590 198307 GPU 283020 306239 Memory 96949 143459 UX 112826 155370 Total score 636056 796708 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (96th and 19th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 12 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 55 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11T Pro 12:46 hr X70 Pro Plus +14% 14:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 11T Pro 14:27 hr X70 Pro Plus +1% 14:44 hr Talk (3G) 11T Pro 22:31 hr X70 Pro Plus +10% 24:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 11T Pro 139 X70 Pro Plus 139 Video quality 11T Pro 110 X70 Pro Plus +5% 115 Generic camera score 11T Pro 125 X70 Pro Plus +8% 135

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness 11T Pro 88.4 dB X70 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.