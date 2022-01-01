Xiaomi 11T vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 11T Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The phone is 11-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 614K)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.4% PWM 120 Hz 238 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Xiaomi 11T 794 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +3% 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 11T 85.1% iPhone 12 Pro Max +3% 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM MIUI 12.5 - OS size 26 GB 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 11T 111 iPhone 12 Pro Max +24% 138 Video quality Xiaomi 11T 105 iPhone 12 Pro Max +8% 113 Generic camera score Xiaomi 11T 108 iPhone 12 Pro Max +20% 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xiaomi 11T +9% 88.6 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date October 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T.