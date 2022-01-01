Xiaomi 11T vs Apple iPhone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 49 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 19.7% more screen real estate
- Shows 55% longer battery life (35:24 vs 22:48 hours)
- 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 355K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 55 grams less
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 735 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1373:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
735
iPhone 8 +26%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +29%
2828
2199
|CPU
|141411
|121523
|GPU
|237996
|110958
|Memory
|116566
|44570
|UX
|120016
|80000
|Total score
|615125
|355818
|Stability
|93%
|62%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|4182
|3214
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11762
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|15.4
|OS size
|26 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|10:49 hr
|08:04 hr
|Watching video
|19:20 hr
|08:37 hr
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|82 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xiaomi 11T +19%
111
93
Video quality
Xiaomi 11T +17%
105
90
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 11T +17%
108
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2017
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.
