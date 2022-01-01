Xiaomi 11T vs Huawei Honor 70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (35:12 vs 32:36 hours)
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 538K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 923 and 737 points
- Weighs 25 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|61 Hz
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|886 MHz
|500 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
737
Honor 70 +25%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +1%
2820
2795
|CPU
|155499
|162664
|GPU
|240344
|166021
|Memory
|102658
|87124
|UX
|128539
|129564
|Total score
|625272
|538346
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|4213
|2633
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11635
|11384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|26 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|10:40 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|19:20 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|111 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Honor 70 +4%
115
Video quality
105
Honor 70 +23%
129
Generic camera score
108
Honor 70 +6%
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T. It has a better performance, design, and sound.
