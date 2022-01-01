Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (35:12 vs 32:36 hours)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 538K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 923 and 737 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 120 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 11T +6%
793 nits
Honor 70
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Honor 70 +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 886 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T
737
Honor 70 +25%
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +1%
2820
Honor 70
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +16%
625272
Honor 70
538346
CPU 155499 162664
GPU 240344 166021
Memory 102658 87124
UX 128539 129564
Total score 625272 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11T +60%
4213
Honor 70
2633
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4213 2633
PCMark 3.0 score 11635 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 26 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:40 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 19:20 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 111 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 11T +8%
35:12 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 11T
111
Honor 70 +4%
115
Video quality
Xiaomi 11T
105
Honor 70 +23%
129
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 11T
108
Honor 70 +6%
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T +10%
88.6 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date October 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T. It has a better performance, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (58.3%)
10 (41.7%)
Total votes: 24

