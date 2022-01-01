Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.