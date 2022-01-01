Xiaomi 11T vs Huawei Honor 80 SE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 80 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 442K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 SE
- 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 395 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|90.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|886 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
736
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +29%
2826
2183
|CPU
|155499
|-
|GPU
|240344
|-
|Memory
|102658
|-
|UX
|128539
|-
|Total score
|625552
|442955
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4224
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11628
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MagicOS 7.0
|OS size
|26 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|10:40 hr
|-
|Watching video
|19:20 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|-
|Standby
|111 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|November 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|December 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.
