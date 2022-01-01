Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 80 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.