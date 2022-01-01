Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Nova 9 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (619K versus 253K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (799 against 501 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
Nova 9 SE

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T +59%
799 nits
Nova 9 SE
501 nits
Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Nova 9 SE +5%
89.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +92%
749
Nova 9 SE
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +72%
2840
Nova 9 SE
1649
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +144%
619735
Nova 9 SE
253891
CPU 153120 73736
GPU 226489 51302
Memory 112512 71975
UX 125295 56653
Total score 619735 253891
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11T +831%
4182
Nova 9 SE
449
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 4182 449
PCMark 3.0 score 11762 6030
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 12
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:49 hr -
Watching video 19:20 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
Xiaomi 11T
35:24 hr
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.

