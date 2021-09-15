Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 11T vs Huawei P30 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11T
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Xiaomi 11T
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (805 against 610 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (607K versus 477K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99%
PWM 120 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T +32%
805 nits
P30 Pro
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
P30 Pro +4%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +10%
749
P30 Pro
679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +22%
2846
P30 Pro
2328
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +27%
607822
P30 Pro
477594
AnTuTu 9 Rating (94th and 165th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10
OS size 26 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 67 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 11T +1%
14:40 hr
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 11T +15%
23:12 hr
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 11T +7%
29:37 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xiaomi 11T
111
P30 Pro +7%
119
Video quality
Xiaomi 11T +8%
105
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 11T
108
P30 Pro +4%
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T +1%
88.6 dB
P30 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2019
Release date October 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Xiaomi 11T
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 11T
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T
4. Apple iPhone 13 vs Xiaomi 11T
5. Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Xiaomi 11T
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
7. Huawei P30 vs P30 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Huawei P30 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish