Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.