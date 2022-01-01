Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 11T vs Zero 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Infinix Zero 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (806 against 504 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (619K versus 460K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 5G
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (140 vs 98 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 11T
vs
Zero 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 11T +60%
806 nits
Zero 5G
504 nits
Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%
Zero 5G +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T and Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +5%
746
Zero 5G
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 11T +29%
2834
Zero 5G
2189
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 11T +34%
619790
Zero 5G
460990
CPU 153120 129016
GPU 226489 118046
Memory 112512 97376
UX 125295 113528
Total score 619790 460990
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 11T
4182
Zero 5G
n/a
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4182 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11762 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 10
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xiaomi 11T
14:40 hr
Zero 5G +28%
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xiaomi 11T +22%
23:12 hr
Zero 5G
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Xiaomi 11T
29:37 hr
Zero 5G +16%
34:08 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (44th and 24th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB
Zero 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.55 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

